A Statham man suffered severe burns early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire that was caused by a propane leak.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters responded to the residence on Oak Spring Street around 4 a.m. and found the home on fire and the man lying in the front yard with severe burns over 50 percent of his body.
The man was flown by helicopter to a regional burn center, and after the fire was contained, a deceased dog was found inside the home.
The fire was contained to the living room and the kitchen, but the rest of the home received heavy smoke, fire and water damage and was declared a total loss.
Lt. Blair Darst, chief fire investigator for Barrow County, said the fire was caused by a propane leak that originated from an improperly-installed wall heater. The fire started when the man lit a cigarette in the vicinity of the leak. While he was being treated, he told emergency crews that he had been smelling propane in recent days, according to the release.
“BCES would like to remind everyone that any propane or natural gas equipment in a home should be properly installed by professional technicians who are familiar with current building codes and regulations,” the release said. “Additionally, the smell of propane or natural gas, particularly inside of an enclosed building, should be investigated immediately. Homeowners and renters should be familiar with where gas shut-offs are located in their homes and how to turn off the flow of propane or natural gas."
Statham man suffers burns in home fire caused by propane leak
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry