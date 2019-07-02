Woman reports kitten with gunshot wound

A woman reported that she found a kitten with a gunshot wound in its neck at an Ila store last week.
The woman told the responding deputy that she had rescued the kitten as part of a litter of several kittens that were in the area of the store. She said she had been told by someone else that one of the kittens was injured and when she got it home she found a bullet in the wound. She told the officer that she was taking the cat to the vet the following day to be evaluated. This case has been referred to animal control, according to the report.
In another incident, a woman on Pierce Coile Drive reported that someone she knows posted a threatening statement about her on Facebook. On June 28, the woman said another woman made a post stating, "I'd love to grab the b*(&^ that sold my trailer by the throat and squeeze the life out of her. My give a f&%$ is broken at the point. Idk. I might just do it. It aint like I got nothing to loose. H@!! at least it would make me feel better.” She provided a printout of the post to the officer. The officer advised her about obtaining a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) and she requested a report of the threat be on file.
In a separate incident, someone reported that an ATV was riding up and down Hwy. 106 and occasionally doing “donuts.” As the responding officer arrived in the area he saw two people at the intersection of Ben Crawford Road and Hwy. 106 South and he continued north on Hwy. 106 to see if he could see anything. When he returned to the intersection, he saw someone run across the road, though he couldn’t make out any details, according to the report. He found an ATV on the side of Ben Crawford Road that was in “extreme disrepair.” No one showed up to claim it, so the officer had it towed so it would not be stolen.
