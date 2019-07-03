Braselton plans July 4 parade, fireworks

Braselton plans its July 4 parade and fireworks on Saturday.
The annual parade begins at 6 p.m. John, Horace and Howell Smallwood are this year’s grand marshals.
“We’ve all been riveted with the images celebrating the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Europe, so honoring World War II veterans is our way of paying tribute to their service to the nation,” said downtown director Amy Pinnell.
The Smallwood brothers live in southern Hall County. John and Horace are Army veterans, and Howell served in the U.S. Navy. They have been active supporters of veterans’ organizations and causes through the years.
The parade will commence July 4 at 6 p.m. on Hwy. 53 at the Braselton Tech Center and travel into the downtown area.
Music on the Town Green begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kinchafoonee Cowboys performing.
Fireworks will follow after dark.
Food vendors will be available at the Town Green.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
