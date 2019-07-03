Baseball: Winder-Barrow’s House ranked top player in nation for class of 2021

Winder-Barrow High School rising junior baseball standout Brady House is continuing to turn scouts’ heads on the national scene and is now the top-ranked player for the class of 2021, according to Perfect Game Baseball.
House, a shortstop who also pitches and can play other infield positions, rose to the top of the organization’s top-500 prospect list after putting together another strong season during his sophomore campaign this past spring.
The Tennessee commit hit .445 with a .541 on-base percentage, five home runs, eight doubles and 21 RBIs out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldoggs. He also went 6-0 on the mound with a 1.80 ERA and had 47 strikeouts in 35 innings of work, helping lead Winder-Barrow to its third straight GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship, a 28-5 record and an Elite Eight appearance. He was named the region’s Two-Way Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection by Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine.
“He’s continuing to develop and get better,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said. “He has goals and dreams and he’s working at every phase of his game to make that happen. We think he’s going to continue to help us out big-time over the next two years.”
The quick Perfect Game scouting report on House, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, describes him as a “physically impressive middle infielder with smooth actions and a good arm across” the diamond. He also has a strong right-handed swing and “can hit for average and power,” the report reads.
House has been a part of the USA Baseball youth teams twice. In 2018, he helped the 15U team win the World Baseball/Softball Confederation World Cup in Panama and was named to the all-tournament team, leading the tournament with 16 RBIs and nine games while playing first base.
