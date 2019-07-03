Pat DeMarco said he had no extra adrenaline when he camped under a fly ball to secure the final out of the College World Series against Michigan last week.
But it was without question the biggest putout of the Vanderbilt sophomore center fielder and former Winder-Barrow High School standout’s life as the Commodores defeated the Wolverines 8-2 to capture their second national championship and first since 2014.
“That last out was awesome,” DeMarco said by phone Saturday. “I thought it would have been cool for it to come on a strikeout but that (fly out to him) turned out to be a lot cooler. (Winning a national title) was the experience of a lifetime to say the least. We knew coming into the year we had the opportunity to do this, but so many things have to click and fall perfectly into place to make it that far in baseball.”
After dropping the opener of the best-of-three championship series with Michigan, 7-4 on June 24, the Commodores bounced back with a 4-1 win on June 25 behind a strong pitching performance from freshman and North Oconee alum Kumar Rocker. They were in control for most of the decisive third game on June 26, and it was a spark from DeMarco that turned the tide. With Vanderbilt down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, he launched a solo home run to tie the game.
“It was like any other at bat,” DeMarco said. “I was looking middle in, got a hanging slurve and took advantage of it.”
DeMarco also got the go-ahead RBI in the third when he drew a bases-loaded walk that put the Commodores up 2-1, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they capped off a dominant 59-12 campaign. DeMarco finished the season on an offensive high note, going 6-for-21 in the College World Series with a homer, three doubles, three walks and four RBIs. He finished the year at .293 with seven homers, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs.
After belting 11 homers and driving in 43 to earn freshman All-American honors his first season on campus, DeMarco was slowed some this season by a hamstring injury that kept him out for a month. But he made an immediate impact upon returning, homering in the Commodores’ 13-5 win at Alabama on April 20.
“It felt good to get back at it and be a part of the run we went on,” DeMarco said. “No one likes sitting on the bench, but the team still played great. My teammates picked me up, and that first game back was thrilling.”
“He’s gone through ups and downs,” added Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith, who missed a chance to see his former player in nearby Athens earlier this season because DeMarco was injured when Vanderbilt visited Georgia for a three-game series. “He stayed tough all year. I was proud of him and it was great to see him be a part of that championship.”
With a national title under his belt, DeMarco is now turning his attention to making a decision about his future in the coming days. He was one of 13 Vanderbilt players selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft last month as he was taken by the New York Yankees in the 17th round. It was the second time in three years DeMarco had been drafted by the Yankees after they took him in the 24th round in 2017 out of high school before he opted to play at Vanderbilt.
DeMarco is still mulling over a return to Vanderbilt for his junior season but has also been in contract talks with the Yankees. He said Saturday he had still not made a final decision, and there had been no announcement as of press time. The signing and declaration deadline for draftees is July 12.
“There are so many factors to consider,” DeMarco said. “Vanderbilt’s awesome, but I’m waiting to see what gets worked out. It’s a personal thing. There’s a lot to think about for me and my family.”
