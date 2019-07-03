Ernest Leander Shaw, a former substitute teacher in Jackson County, has been sentenced for possession of child pornography. Shaw taught at various schools across the county.
“Child pornography is abuse of society’s most vulnerable population—young children,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Children trust that adults and those in leadership positions will be their protector. Shaw chose to betray that trust.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: In or around May 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Shaw possessed an electronic device that contained child pornography. During their interview with Shaw, he reportedly admitted that the images belonged to him.
Based upon Shaw’s consent to a search of his residence, telephones and other electronic devices and a search warrant obtained from a Jackson County Magistrate Judge, the JCSO eventually found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices in Shaw’s residence, according to a news release.
Shaw, 66, of Nicholson, was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Richard W. Story to two years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release of which the first two years will be served on home confinement. Shaw was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 18. He pleaded guilty to the sole count in the indictment, pursuant to a written plea agreement.
“It is my hope that Shaw is monitored to the fullest extent and can never have access to children again, as he had access here in Jackson County in our schools. He committed horrendous acts when he possessed child pornography for his gratification and then had access to our children here in Jackson County,” said Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the initial investigation handled by the JCSO.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sekret T. Sneed prosecuted the case.
Former Jackson County substitute teacher sentenced for possession of child pornography
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry