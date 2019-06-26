Jackson County nabs highly-successful coach to lead boys' basketball program

Jackson County has landed yet another coach with a championship résumé.
Pending school board approval, Ty Baumgardner will be the Panthers’ next boys’ basketball coach. Baumgardner has amassed a career record of 363-138 with one state championship. He takes over for Chuck Butler, who recently resigned after six years on the job.
“It's really a big deal for our kids and our community,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “Losing a coach and man like Chuck Butler is hard to do, but I feel like everyone wins in this situation. More than anything, with coach Baumgardner, it's not about his credentials. He's a great leader, a great person and a great teacher. His success is a direct result of those factors. He's 100 percent committed to excellence in everything that he does, and it shows.”
Baumgardner, a Kansas native, comes to Jackson County from Westwood (S.C.) where he coached the Red Hawks to a 25-2 record in 2018-19 in his lone season with the school.
He’s also coached at Waddell (N.C.) High School, Olympic (N.C.) High School and Collins Hill.
His 2013 Olympic High School team went 30-0, won the Class AAAA North Carolina state title and finished the season ranked No. 5 nationally. He was named the North Carolina Coach of the Year that season.
Baumgardner’s teams have won nine regular-season region titles and five region-tournament titles. He has amassed a 233-52 record over the past 10 years.
He’s also coached collegiately as an assistant at both Elon University and Emporia State University.
Thirty-nine of Baumgardner’s former players have signed college scholarships, including 17 at the Division-I level. Six of his former players are currently playing professional basketball.
The addition of Baumgardner comes six months after the hiring of four-time state championship coach Rich McWhorter as Jackson County’s football coach. Jackson County also landed a three-time state championship volleyball coach, Jeff White, in 2018.
“I believe that he (Baumgardner) was able to see and understand what I see in Jackson County, which is a growing school and a growing system committed to excellence in academics, arts and athletics,” Hayes said. “That is something that is exciting to be a part of.”
Baumgardner coached with both Hayes and Panther assistant basketball coach Bryan Parker during his time at Collins Hill in Gwinnett County. That familiarity helped draw Baumgardner to the Panthers’ head-coaching vacancy, as did the growth of Jackson County and a new school campus slated to open in 2020.
“It’s a growing area,” Baumgardner said. “You just look at the construction coming up (Interstate) 85 and the widening of 85 and all the housing developments that are going on out here, and in the fall of ’20 moving into a brand-new building, a brand-new school, that is a positive as well.”
Baumgardner, who coached four years at Collins Hill before spending last season in South Carolina, didn’t expect to return to Georgia so soon but said the move worked out best for his family.
As far as his coaching philosophies, Baumgardner said he likes his teams to play fast offensively and man-to-man the vast majority of the time on defense.
“That’s what I want to play,” he said. “I think every kid can play man-to-man. We’ve just got to teach it the right way.”
Baumgardner was able to get in the gym with his team and begin work last Wednesday on skill development as he stands to inherit a young roster for the 2019-20 season.
“From what I’ve seen on paper, (they’re) young and inexperienced, and then what I saw (last Wednesday) kind of verified that, but there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said. “That’s something to build on and continue to work on, and we’ll see what happens.”
Long-term, Baumgardner sees a wealth of potential at Jackson County, which will likely bump up to Class AAAA in the next reclassification cycle.
“I think long-term, again, with the growth in the area and the bump in enrollment, then going to four-A, going into a brand-spanking-new building in a year, I think it’s limitless, quite honestly, here,” Baumgardner said.
