Election News: What’s happening this year?

There will be two special county elections on the Nov. 5 ballot: the renewal of the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and the referendum on approving Sunday package alcohol sales in Madison County.
Here are other facts about this year’s elections:
•Municipal elections are also scheduled for Nov. 5 in Carlton, Colbert, Comer, Danielsville and Ila. Anyone interested in running for office in these municipalities will need to contact the city clerk in that town. All municipal qualifying is conducted at each city hall.
•Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 general election/municipal elections. To register, visit the Board of Elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive or go online to register at registertovote.sos.ga.gov or visit the Madison County Library.
•Early voting for the Nov. 5 election will begin Monday, Oct. 14 and end Friday, Nov. 1. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All early voting will be held at the Board of Elections Office at 94 Spring Lake Drive. This also applies to municipal elections. A photo ID is necessary in order to vote.
•Requests for absentee ballots can be made to the county elections office. Upon completion and verification of the application, the elections office will mail an absentee ballot. Those at least 65 years old, disabled or in the military are eligible to receive ballots through the remainder of the election cycle with only one application. All others requesting absentee ballots will need to complete a new application each election this year.
•Sample ballots will be available at the elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville, on Oct. 15. Voters can also go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov and see sample ballots. For more information, call 706-795-6335 or email tdean@madisonco.us.
