Madison County awarded grant funding for new agricultural barn

Madison County has received a $150,000 in state grants to build an agricultural barn on land adjacent to the high school’s track field.
State Representatives Tom McCall (R-Elberton) and Alan Powell (R-Hartwell) announced that Madison County will receive special purpose grants from the OneGeorgia Authority.
“We are grateful that Madison County was awarded this grant funding from the OneGeorgia Authority,” said Rep. McCall. “Agriculture is the number one industry in Madison County, and these funds will continue to support agricultural education in our community.”
“This agriculture barn will provide unique learning opportunities for the students in Madison County,” said. Rep. Powell. “I am thankful to the OneGeorgia Authority for unanimously approving this award.”
“We are excited about the possibility of the Ag Center in the near future,” Superintendent Michael Williams said. “This will be a great investment for our students and the community.”
Ag teacher Cindy Jones, who also serves on the committee to build an agricultural center, said she and other board members are “very encouraged about what the future looks like” for a new ag center.
She said with this grant and funding they already have, that they plan to begin building the new ag center/barn in 2020. The center will sit on the 20 acres the ag committee purchased back in 2008, just before the economic recession.
“This will be a great economic development tool for the county as well as something for our students,” Jones said.
Agricultural barns are used in public school systems for applied learning experiences and opportunities for Future Farmers of America, 4-H, Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), as well as other science/technology and related coursework that involves agriculture to ensure food production and advancements; an educated, skilled and ready workforce; and public awareness related to Georgia’s $75 billion economic engine in the global economy.
Economic vitality in rural Georgia is the singular goal of the OneGeorgia Authority, according to the press release. From land acquisition, infrastructure development to machinery purchases, business relocation assistance and entrepreneur support, OneGeorgia provides grants and loans for these economic development activities to qualified applicants. The OneGeorgia Authority’s task is to serve as a financial partner and catalyst in helping our rural communities maintain excellent quality of life advantages while also creating sustainable and diversified economies.
Madison County awarded grant funding for new agricultural barn
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry