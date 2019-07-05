Former school board office to become site of new regional DFCS office

The former Board of Education office located on Mary Ellen Court in Danielsville has been sold to MDS-Madison, LLC who plans to build a regional Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office on the site.
The board of education agreed to approve the extension of the due diligence period on the sale of the property at a called board meeting Monday night. The property is being sold for $299,000.
In other action, the board also approved extending the real estate closing date on the Colbert Fourth Street property (Old Colbert Elementary School) to July 31. This property is being purchased by Donna Jordan, owner of The Learning Train Academy, who plans to expand the facility’s services.
In other business, the BOE heard a presentation by Chamber of Commerce board member Cindy Jones. Jones said the Chamber board is requesting that the Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA), the Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the school board contribute funds toward a $45,000 salary for an executive director for the Chamber.
Jones said the IDA has committed $20,000 to $25,000 per year to the Chamber for a period of three-years and that they had received a “positive response” from the BOC, though no financial commitment has yet been made by that body.
Currently, the Chamber is being run by a volunteer board.
Jones said the board understands that their selection of an executive director is critical to the Chamber’s success and to seeing economic development in the county.
The BOE thanked Jones and other Chamber board members for their presentation but did not take any action on the matter Monday night.
PERSONNEL
The board agreed to release current MCMS principal Chuck Colquitt from his contract, effective July 3.
Superintendent Michael Williams said Mr. Colquitt has accepted a position as assistant superintendent of the Franklin County School System.
“It is a loss for us as Mr. Colquitt has a done a great job at the middle school for a number of years, but it is a great move for him,” Williams said. He also said the board plans to vote on a replacement candidate as soon as its July 23 business meeting.
Williams also said that former Colbert Elementary Principal Chris Forrer, who was released from his contract as School Improvement and Accountability Director last month, has accepted the positon of superintendent of Franklin County Schools.
“He (Forrer) and Mr. Colquitt have a good working relationship, so it is good career move for both and we wish them both the best,” Williams said.
Board members approved the following additional personnel recommendations at their meeting Monday night.
•Colbert – They added additional duties for After School worker Hannah Williams.
•Comer – They granted maternity FMLA for first grade teacher Elizabeth Holloman and hired Chelsea Busbin as her long-term sub. Busbin was also hired as a long term sub for Kimberly Griffiths. Sheree Scogin was hired as a replacement for parapro Shannon Deavers. They also agreed to additional duties for Wendy Gaddis and Sophia Sexton for the After School program.
•Early Learning Center – They hired Autumn Arnold for a new parapro position. They also hired Addie Sanders and Lindsey O’Kelley as parapros to replace Michele Edwards and Ivie Drake, respectively.
•School nutrition – They hired Whitney Watson to replace MCMS food assistant Bobbie Condrey. They hired Paula Gilreath as a new ELC food assistant. They also hired Sherry Pressley and Karen Scoggins to replace Danielsville food assistant Laura Fleming and MCHS food assistant Stacey Konkle, respectively. They hired Robin Scoggins as a middle school substitute to replace Allison Luna.
•System – They hired Andrew Ebalobo and Mitchell Cooper as technology apprentices.
•FYI – They accepted the resignations of Colbert parapro Pam Cummings, Danielsville part-time parapro Olivia Hanson, Danielsville After School worker Kaytlin Angsten and Danielsville food assistant Laura Fleming.
Former school board office to become site of new regional DFCS office
