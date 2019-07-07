Richard Lee Farmer (7-3-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, July 7. 2019
STATHAM - Richard Lee Farmer, 45, Statham, passed away July 3, 2019.

Graveside service: Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder, with the Rev. Roger Denton officiating.

Mr. Farmer was born February 22, 1974, in Fulton County, to George Terry Farmer and Mary Palmer Farmer. He loved the outdoors, including fishing and late evenings at the lake. Mr. Farmer was a dedicated family member to all. He had a big heart and loved his dedicated service dog Jax. Mr. Farmer was the type of person that would give you his shirt off his back.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Russell Terry Farmer, Statham.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.