Richard Lee Farmer (7-3-2019)

STATHAM - Richard Lee Farmer, 45, Statham, passed away July 3, 2019.
Graveside service: Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder, with the Rev. Roger Denton officiating.
Mr. Farmer was born February 22, 1974, in Fulton County, to George Terry Farmer and Mary Palmer Farmer. He loved the outdoors, including fishing and late evenings at the lake. Mr. Farmer was a dedicated family member to all. He had a big heart and loved his dedicated service dog Jax. Mr. Farmer was the type of person that would give you his shirt off his back.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Russell Terry Farmer, Statham.
