BETHLEHEM - Howard Franklin Griffith, 89, Bethlehem, passed away July 5, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Winder with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Mr. Griffith was born November 6, 1929, in Barrow County. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Mr. Griffith enjoyed woodworking and growing a garden. He was a member of Carl First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hilda Griffith; son-in-law, Ronnie Emerson and Terri, Bethlehem; nephews, Steve Ray and Marsha, and Raymond Ray.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Lou Emerson; siblings, Jim Griffith, Fred Griffith Robert Griffith, Sambo Griffith, Theo Frances, Floy Griffith and Emma Ray.
Howard Franklin Griffith (7-5-2019)
