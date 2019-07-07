Howard Franklin Griffith (7-5-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, July 7. 2019
BETHLEHEM - Howard Franklin Griffith, 89, Bethlehem, passed away July 5, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service: Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Winder with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Mr. Griffith was born November 6, 1929, in Barrow County. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Mr. Griffith enjoyed woodworking and growing a garden. He was a member of Carl First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hilda Griffith; son-in-law, Ronnie Emerson and Terri, Bethlehem; nephews, Steve Ray and Marsha, and Raymond Ray.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Lou Emerson; siblings, Jim Griffith, Fred Griffith Robert Griffith, Sambo Griffith, Theo Frances, Floy Griffith and Emma Ray.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.