MAYSVILLE - Linda Sue Edge Elias, 59, Maysville, entered into rest Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Mrs. Elias was born in Atlanta, a daughter of Arnold Edge of Fayetteville, N.C., and the late Mrs. Fannie Mae Chastain Edge. Mrs. Elias was a member of the Maysville Baptist Church, was a retired nurse with Northeast Georgia Medical Center and enjoyed fishing with her family, having once dove in the water to capture an escaping catfish on a cold February day. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Elias is preceded by a brother, Scott Edge.
Linda is survived by her husband, Timothy “Tim” Elias, Maysville; daughters, Melinda Keller, Panama City, Fla., and Melissa Elias, Danielsville; son, Charlie Smith, Hendersonville, Ken.; son-in-law, Ben Keller, Marietta; sisters, Kathy Faust and her husband Patrick, Hoschton, and Brenda White and her husband Jewel, Lula; brother, Tim Edge, Maysville; six grandchildren, Justin, Maylee, Trenton, Jacob, Paisley and Sailor.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tim Elias, Patrick Faust, Ray Klima, Ben Keller, Justin Keller and Tim Edge.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, Ga., 30315 or www.olphhome.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Linda Sue Edge Elias (7-4-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry