James Ronald Wayne Hardigree (6-30-2019)

HOSCHTON - James Ronald Wayne Hardigree, 45, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Ron was born to Twanda Kay Hardigree on August 12, 1973, in Atlanta. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James P. Hardigree and Frances Hutchins.
Ron is survived by his children, Dillon Wayne Hardigree and Karlie Morgan Hardigree; mother Twanda McElreath (Bruce); sister Brandi Khan; brother Terry Garrett (Chyreyl); numerous nieces; nephews; and extended family.
Ron loved his family and was always sure to let them know. He was a dedicated friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. His life struggles are now over, but he will be greatly missed.
Celebration of life: Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 7641 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, Ga., 30548. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center United Methodist Church in memory of Ron Hardigree.
Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, Ga., 30040, 770-886-9899, www.mcdonaldandson.com.
