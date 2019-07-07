Danny Ray Fleming (7-3-2019)

COMMERCE - Danny Ray Fleming, 64, Commerce, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Winter Garden, Fla., he was a son of the late John Ellic Fleming and Flora Murline Dover Fleming. When Dan was a toddler, his mother passed away from leukemia and he came to live with his aunt and uncle, Claude Leonda Griggs and Maxie Guinell Dover Griggs. Dan was a commercial trucker and mechanic most of his life. He was the owner and operator of D&L Truck Lines for over 20 years. Dan loved fishing, camping, traveling, enjoying home cooked meals, watching old westerns and most importantly, spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Commilus Turner and Roxie Mae Young Dover and Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Fleming; and two brothers, John Gregory Fleming and Rickey Leon Griggs.
Survivors include his companion of almost 25 years, Louise Bridges; her children and grandchildren; one sister, Myra Diane Griggs Kinley (James); two brothers, David Commilus Griggs (Sang Sun) and Charles Roth Griggs (Ellen); sister-in-law, Teresa Griggs; three sons, Christopher Ray Fleming (Heidi), Danny Scott Fleming (Courtney) and Timothy Frank Carver (Penney); 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was known as “Pa” to a special grandson who spent a lot of time with Nanny and Dan, Cameron Bridges.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Elliott Bond, Ethan Bond, Jake Bridges, Malcom McCarty, Mitchell McCarty and Kyle Vining.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Cancer and Blood Center Charity Fund, c/o Dr. Frederick L. Flynt, 3320 Old Jefferson Rd., Bldg. 700, Athens, Ga., 30607.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
