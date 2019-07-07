COMMERCE - Myra Malinda Kitchens, 61, Commerce, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Kitchens was born in Commerce to the late Farris and Sarah Claudine Echols Baird. Mrs. Kitchens was a caregiver.
Mrs. Kitchens is survived by her children, Dana Kitchens, Commerce, Daphna Kitchens, Commerce, Scott Kitchens, Maysville, Deanna Kitchens, Commerce, Heather Baird, Jefferson, and JoAnn Parker, Jefferson; brothers, Marty and Randy Baird, both of Commerce; sister, Sheila Tanner, Commerce; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many more children that she adopted by love.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Toby Dyer and Kelby Maxwell officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Rd., Ste. #700, Athens, Ga., 30607.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Myra Malinda Kitchens (7-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry