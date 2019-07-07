AUBURN - Charlotte Ann Squires, 63, Auburn passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Winder.
Mrs. Squires was born August 31, 1955, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Frank Wilson and Beulah Sears. Mrs. Squires worked as an emergency room technician at Barrow Medical Center in Winder. She also worked for the Barrow County School System as a Special Education Paraprofessional and for the Gwinnett County School System where she just retired two years ago. She loved to collect Coke memorabilia. Two of her favorite destinations were the beach and the casinos. Mrs. Squires loved her family whom meant so much to her. She also enjoyed Christmas parties at NEMA. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rodney Squires; children, Paul and Jennifer Squires, Walton County, Courtney Davis, Auburn, and Christy and Chris Carter, Auburn; grandchildren, Asher Jones, Axel Squires, Hayden Davis, Ayva Davis, Blake and Shannon Squires, and Cody Carter; siblings, Necy and Bill Mowery, Gassaway, W.V., Steve Wilson, New Orleans, La., Randy Wilson, Gassaway, W.V., and Tom Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Wilson.
Charlotte Ann Squires (7-5-2019)
