Shirley E. Thompson (7-8-2019)

JEFFERSON - Shirley E. Thompson, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, July 8, 2019.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Henry Hoke Edwards and the late Allene Garrison Edwards. Mrs. Thompson was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and the Jefferson Thursday Night Bridge Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by a son Lt. Col. Alan Thompson (Ret.) and an infant brother.
Survivors include her husband, Edward “Ed” Thompson, Jefferson; two sons, Dr. Michael Thompson and his wife Angi, Athens, and their sons, Chandler and Gage, Athens, and Philip Thompson and his wife L’Resu, Jefferson, and their sons, Bryan, Richmond, Va., and Andrew, Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Diane Thompson, Fayetteville; two sisters, Ann Slayton, Athens, and Pat Mitchell, Watkinsville.
Mrs. Thompson grew up in the Normaltown/Boulevard area of Athens, graduated from Athens High School and married her high school beau. She spent her teenage years working in her father’s grocery store on Baxter Street. She was driving and delivering groceries at age 13 and taught her future husband to drive. The prominent portion of her life was dedicated to raising and educating her three sons and four grandsons. She was affectionately referred to by her family members as “Moo-Moo.”
Funeral service: Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Grandsons, Bryan, Andrew, Chandler and Gage Thompson will be honored as pallbearers.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Ga., 30549, or to the Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
