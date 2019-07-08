WINDER - Pat Mays, 79, Winder, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
She was a member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church for 45 years, where she loved serving her church and her Lord. Pat retired from the Barrow County School System after 26 years of working in food services. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Rosa Linn Wilburn Porter; her husband, Jim Mays; three brothers, Buddy, Jimmy and Tommy Porter; two sisters, Mary Doty and Rachel Higgins and a grandson, Bubba Mays.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff and Eddie Mays, Winder; a sister, Thelma Laney, Winder; a granddaughter, Brandi Mays, Lawrenceville; and a great- grandson, Xylon Mays, Athens.
Celebration of life: Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Pentecost United Methodist Church with Dr. James Mooneyham officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Pat Mays (7-7-2019)
