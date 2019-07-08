Winnie Lee Phillips Sexton (7-8-2019)

ROYSTON - Winnie Lee Phillips Sexton, 88, Royston, passed away on Monday, July 08, 2019, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Royston, on April 11, 1931, daughter of the late Lamb Phillips and the late Josephine Phillips. She was a seamstress having worked at Oxford Manufacturing in Royston and Bowman and was a member of the Salem Pentecostal Holiness Church in Royston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin “Boots” Sexton; and brother, Charles Phillips.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Martha Jane Phillips, Starr, S.C.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. James Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Zidon Baptist Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. until funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
