Mary Lanelle Davis Long (7-7-2019)

HOSCHTON - Mary Lanelle Davis Long, 79, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
She was born on October 10, 1939, in Worth County to the late William and Vera Davis.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years James Long, Hoschton; son James Michael Long, Hoschton; sister LaVaye Butler, Social Circle; brother Ron Davis, Calif.; and a host of other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her son Jason Derek Long; brothers Wendell Davis and William Davis Jr; and sister Bobbie Osborne.
She was a member of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church. During her marriage to Jimmy, as she called him, they lived in many places including Albany and Macon, as well as Akron, Ohio, and Memphis, Tennessee.
Mrs. Long was a graduate of Norman College and worked many years in the University System of Georgia.
She loved her family and friends and was loved by many. We will miss her, but are comforted by her life of faith. She believed in Christ Jesus, and is now at home. The joy of knowing she is in Heaven is the greatest comfort of all.
Funeral service: Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Batusic and Pastor Ben Phillips officiating. Interment to follow at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Hwy., Flowery Branch, Ga., 30542.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
