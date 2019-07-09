City SPLOST figures finalized

Madison County cities will now see the official division of the sales tax pie.
County commissioners reviewed an intergovernmental agreement Monday drafted by county attorney Mike Pruett that includes the division of sales tax funds for the next six years between the county’s six municipalities. Those divisions are based on population. The county anticipates revenues of $13.2 million over six years, with roughly $1.5 million going to the cities.
City councils in each town will now review the intergovernmental agreement and the commissioners will consider official approval at the end of the month.
CITY PORTION
Here’s how that money will be divided between municipalities:
•Carlton, $135,783
•Colbert, $310,172
•Comer, $591,057
•Danielsville, $294,197
•Hull, $103,834
•Ila, $177,052
COUNTY PORTION
Here’s how the commissioners have agreed to divide the county’s portion of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) if voters approve the renewal of the sales tax in November:
•Firefighting, $1,455,000
•Sheriff, $885,000
•Recreation, $365,000
•E911, $905,000
•EMS, $715,000
•IDA, $1,620,000
•Old Courthouse, $50,000
•Roads, $5,455,000
•Coroner, $60,000
•Facilities acquisition and renovation, $190,000
The board also agreed in principle to provide some funding assistance to the City of Danielsville for help upgrading the city sewer system, which has a pond in need of attention. No specific figure was officially approved. That money will come from funds allocated for the industrial authority.
Also Monday, the commissioners agreed to pay the senior center activity director and kitchen manager $10 per hour and approved the following zoning requests:
•Dennis Moon represented his mother, Reba Moon, who requested to rezone five acres of her 8.06-acre property from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into two parcels and to rezone the remaining three acres from A-1 to A-2 to combine with adjoining property. The property is located at the corner of Hwy. 72 and 172 on Map 71 Parcel 78 in District 5.
•Oscar and Maria Echeverria requested to rezone their 8.09-acre property from A-2 to R-R to give two acres to each of their two children. The property is located on Highway 98 West on Map 39 Parcel 117 in District 4.
•John Ingram, representing his grandfather Elson Ingram, requested to rezone two acres of his 28-acre property from A-1 to R-R for a home site for his grandson. The property is located on Reggie Ingram Road on Map 2 Parcel 32-01 in District 1.
•Kiersten Lurer with Verizon Wireless, represented Florence and Jimmy Hattaway, who requested a conditional use permit for a cell tower on their 6.14 acre property. The property is located at the corner of Highway 29 North and Wildcat Bridge Road on Map 66 Parcel 1-01 in District 2.
•Wayne and Beth Holloway requested to rezone approximately two acres with an existing house on their 11.48-acre property from A-1 to R-R for resale. The property is located on Holloway Road on Map 50 Parcel 46 in District 4.
City SPLOST figures finalized
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry