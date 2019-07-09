JEFFERSON - Marcus Derrell Crowe, 75, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, July 9, 2019.
Mr. Crowe was born in Ringgold, a son of the late J.W. “Bill” and Margie Pruett Crowe, was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from AT&T after 39 years, a member of the Jefferson City Board of Education for 24 years, was an avid antique tractor enthusiast and a member and deacon of the Jackson County Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crowe is preceded by a sister, Margaret Crowe Gann; brother, Billy Crowe; and a son, Scott Crowe.
Survivors include his wife Marsha Lynn Marlowe Crowe, Jefferson; daughter, Stephanie Crowe Benson and her husband Matt, Jefferson; three sons, Marcus Brian Crowe and his wife Mollie, Walton County, Andrew Norris and his wife Charmin, Maysville, and Jimmy Crowe and his wife Barbara, Jefferson; and grandchildren, Parks, Cap, Ford and Cal Benson, Emma “E.G.”, Will and Isabella Crowe, Abby Saxon, Noah and A.J. Norris and Brandon Crowe.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Jackson County Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Lawson, Rev. Pat Lawrence and Matt Benson officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mike Nabors, Charles Crow, Russell Massey, Tim Land, Roger Cash and Mike Jackson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1107, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Marcus Derrell Crowe (7-9-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry