Alto reqiures residential safety inspections

BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
Residential safety inspections are now required in Alto following action of the town council at the June meeting.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to improve all residential housing and help ensure that all rental housing in the town meets specific minimum life safety and fire safety standards.
The ordinance requires a safety inspection program to promote code compliance and to determine if such residential units endanger or impair the health or safety of owners or tenants.
The ordinance, effective July 1, 2019, is aimed at helping to deal with housing units with substandard conditions that exist in the town.

Old Website

