Residential safety inspections are now required in Alto following action of the town council at the June meeting.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to improve all residential housing and help ensure that all rental housing in the town meets specific minimum life safety and fire safety standards.
The ordinance requires a safety inspection program to promote code compliance and to determine if such residential units endanger or impair the health or safety of owners or tenants.
The ordinance, effective July 1, 2019, is aimed at helping to deal with housing units with substandard conditions that exist in the town.
For more news from Alto, see this week's issue of the Banks County News
Alto reqiures residential safety inspections
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry