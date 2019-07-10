Braselton has joined civil action that will allow cities in Barrow County to pursue state permits and funding while negotiations continue on the county’s service delivery agreement.
The Braselton Town Council approved Monday joining civil action to “stay sanctions and to mediate any final issues amongst municipalities in Barrow County.”
See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton joins civil action in Barrow service delivery agreement
