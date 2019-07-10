Hoschton townhomes, commercial project to be taken up next month

A request to rezone a small tract of land off Hwy. 53 in Hoschton may be voted on next month.
The Hoschton City Council recently held a first reading on the rezoning request for 7 acres off Hwy. 53 at Eagles Bluff Way (at the Creekside neighborhood). Developers are requesting to rezone the property from C-1 and C-2 to mixed use.
If approved, developers plan to construct 34 townhomes, a commercial outparcel and approximately 10 retail units in a 15,000-20,000 sq. ft. space.
See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Braselton News.
