Hoschton tables ethics ordinance

Hoschton leaders voted last week to table a change to its ethics ordinance.
The Hoschton City Council voted July 1 to table the changes to allow time to gather more information.
Hoschton attorney Thomas Mitchell introduced the ordinance change at last month's meeting. The proposed changes would allow the city administrator to select a hearing officer for ethics complaints if the town clerk can’t “constitute a hearing board.” According to the proposed changes, the “hearing officer shall be a city or county attorney not representing Jackson County or any adjacent county...”
The changes could affect how the recent ethics complaints filed against Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland are handled. Over 80 ethics complaints were recently filed against the two of them over racially-charged comments.
