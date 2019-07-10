Commerce BOE sets $16.8 million budget

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously approved a $16.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1, Monday night.

The budget proposes to use $380,582 from reserve funds.

The board held two public meetings on the budget and no one attended either of them, superintendent Joy Tolbert said.

See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.