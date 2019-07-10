Commerce BOE sets $16.8 million budget

The Commerce Board of Education unanimously approved a $16.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1, Monday night.
The budget proposes to use $380,582 from reserve funds.
The board held two public meetings on the budget and no one attended either of them, superintendent Joy Tolbert said.
See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
