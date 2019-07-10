Aquatics committee being formed

Wednesday, July 10. 2019
A committee is being formed in Jefferson to study the idea of building a local aquatic center for recreation programs and school swim teams.

A list of committee members was released July 8 by the Jefferson City Council. Jefferson Mayor Steve Quinn has spearheaded discussions about the possibility of the city, along with other local governments, building an aquatics facility.

Old Website

