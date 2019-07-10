Alligator found in Athens

Wednesday, July 10. 2019
A man recently saw an alligator in South Jackson around Hwy. 330 and Tallassee Rd. near Dollar General.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to complaints, but the alligator took off back into the woods before the Department of Natural Resources could respond. Not before a deputy could take a picture, however. The length of the alligator was estimated at around four-to-six feet.

See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
