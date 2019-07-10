After navigating heavily-populated Cobb County the past several years, Jared Noblet was looking for a change of pace and, perhaps, a tighter-knit community. He believes he’s found that in his new job at Winder-Barrow High School.
Noblet was hired late last month as the school’s new athletic director and will also serve as an assistant principal — the same dual role that Rob McFerrin held the previous six years before stepping down at the end of this past school year to become an assistant principal at Jefferson High School.
Noblet spent the past two years as an assistant principal at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs. Prior to that, he spent three and a half years at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, where he held various positions, including assistant principal from 2014-2017 and athletic director from 2015-2017.
“My family’s relocating to the area and it was a great opportunity for me,” said Noblet, whose parents live in Watkinsville where he and his wife are planning to build a house. His wife recently accepted a teaching position in Oconee County.
Noblet, who has taught social studies, literature and health previously, has seven seasons of football coaching experience, starting his career in 2003 as an assistant at East Paulding and later working as an assistant at Douglas County and North Paulding (where he worked for a year under former Winder-Barrow head coach Heath Webb).
Noblet hired as Winder-Barrow athletic director
