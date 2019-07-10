YOUTH SWIMMING: Davidson wins 3 league titles for Tiger Sharks

Samantha Davidson competed in four individual events during the first day of the North Georgia Swim League Championship meet. Her average finish was 1.25.
Davidson claimed three league titles at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville. During the two-day event with day two being in Habersham County, the Commerce Tiger Shark swim teams combined to score 138 points and finish 10th out of 15 teams.
Davidson (18U girls) won the 50-yard freestyle (25.27 seconds), 50-yard backstroke (28.84 seconds) and 50-yard butterfly (27.06 seconds). She finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke and her efforts helped lead the girl Tiger Sharks to a seventh-place finish in the league. The team scored 92 points.
Davidson wasn’t the only swimmer to claim an individual title. Austin Ackerman (14U boys) won the 100-yard individual medley (1:02.58). Ackerman finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke, third in the 50-yard backstroke and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The boys’ team scored 46 points and finished 11th in the league. Fifteen teams competed. The state meet is next Friday and Saturday at Fort Oglethorpe.
Other top finishers for the Tiger Sharks include:
•Girls’ 100-yard freestyle relay (10U-Madalyn Sears, Ruby Garcia, Nataly Calderon and Zoey Zellner), second
•Courtney Cameron (12U girls), third in the 50-yard breaststroke
•Girls’ 100-yard medley relay (10U-Calderon, Sears, Zellner and Garcia), third
•Cooper Moulton (10U boys), fourth in the 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard backstroke; fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
•Zoey Zellner (10U girls), fourth in the 25-yard butterfly; fifth in the 100-yard individual medley; eighth in the 25-yard backstroke
•Girls’ 200-yard medley relay (18U-Samantha Davidson, Courtney Cameron, Gracie Brown and Katherine Garrison), fifth
•Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (18U-Garrison, Cameron, Brown and Davidson), sixth
•Gracie Brown (14U girls), seventh in the 50-yard backstroke
Gavin Haley (8U boys), eighth in the 25-yard breaststroke
