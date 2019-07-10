The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, during a short meeting Tuesday, approved the purchase of 20 vehicles, 11 in-vehicle camera systems and other associated outfitting for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The purchase price for the vehicles, under state contract, and the equipment was a little more than $754,000 and is part of the sheriff’s office capital improvement plan for Fiscal Year 2020. The county originally appropriated $860,000 for the plan, leaving a balance of just under $106,000. Sheriff Jud Smith said he hopes to get the vehicles out on the road at the same time later this year.
Commissioners also approved a $257,635 bid from Custom Truck and Body Works, Inc. for the purchase of a multi-purpose emergency services vehicle. That came in about $15,000 under the cost the county had initially budgeted for the purchase.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved a rezoning request for 24.26 acres at the corner of Bethel Bower and Tanners Bridge roads for a maximum 24-lot single-family subdivision. The approval, recommended by planning staff and the planning commission, came with three conditions, including that the homes be a minimum of 2,000 heated square feet.
•approved a rezoning request for 6.64 acres on State Route 316 at Smith Cemetery Road in order for an automotive repair and towing business to operate there.
•approved a rezoning request for 1.89 acres at 665 Kilcrease Rd. in Auburn for heavy industrial. The applicants are seeking to purchase the property next to theirs to possibly expand their company, Accurate Plastics and Mold Co.
•reappointed B.R. White to Region 2 Planning Board for the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities for a three-year term that will expire June 30, 2022.
•reappointed Barrow County Emergency Services chief Alan Shuman to the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council for a three-year term that will expire June 30, 2022.
BOC approves sheriff’s office vehicles, equipment purchases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry