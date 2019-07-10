The founder of an Auburn-based nonprofit that provides book bags and other essential school supplies to displaced and foster children across the state has died.
Debbie Gori, 65, president of Adventure Bags, died June 29 after a battle with lung cancer, her daughter, Niki Armstrong, told the Barrow News-Journal.
Gori started the organization in 2011 and, with the help of several volunteers and partnering with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, has provided book bags to more than 31,000 children in 132 of Georgia’s 159 counties. A fire damaged Gori’s home in Auburn and the adjacent Adventure Bags headquarters in March, and local residents helped raise over $2,000 for the organization.
The nonprofit will continue to operate and still has a goal of eventually serving all 159 counties, Armstrong said.
“She often said that the reason she does this is that every child across Georgia deserves to smile and be loved, no matter the circumstances,” Armstrong said. “She requested in her final days for me to ensure that the Georgia DFCS knew that Adventure Bags was not going anywhere and that we were rebuilding and are going to be a bigger force then before.
“I made her a promise, along with her board, that we would ensure that her legacy continued.”
Gori, leaves behind her “partner for life” Chris Ulmer, as well as daughters Armstrong and Tracey McMahon, grandsons Cole and Alec McMahon, “grand kitties” Sampson, Annabelle and Jeffrey, and “fur babies” Linus, Daisy, Addie and Levine.
A celebration of life service for Gori will be held Sunday at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a fellowship luncheon. Side dishes are welcomed. Those interested in providing food are asked to bring it or have it delivered to the community center prior to 10:30 a.m. or upon their arrival.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to Adventure Bags per Gori’s request.
For more information on the nonprofit, go to www.adventurebags.org.
