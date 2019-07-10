Two more Statham lawsuits settled

Two more federal lawsuits against the City of Statham have been settled.
Attorney Zack Greenamyre said last week clients he represented, Adam Carpenter and Mary Williams, settled with Statham, police chief Allan Johnston and officer Marc Lofton for a total of about $225,000. Williams got about $150,000 and Carpenter received about $75,000.
“We believe that these resolutions are a reflection of a collective assessment that a jury would find that Lofton’s (driving-under-the-influence) investigations were significantly outside of the range of permissible conduct and that there was a failure of leadership to recognize and remedy these serious and obvious errors,” Greenamyre said by email.
He added with Catherine Corkren and Tony McDaniel’s settlements, the total paid to plaintiffs against the city is about $330,000 “in the past couple months.”
