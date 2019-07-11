Melinda Faye Moore (7-9-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, July 11. 2019
BUFORD - Melinda Faye Moore, 60, Buford, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Mrs. Moore was born in Athens, a daughter to Mrs. Faye Tate Prather, Watkinsville, and the late Mr. Franklin Prather. Mrs. Moore was a shoe department manager with Walmart. In addition to her father, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marleigh Moore.

Survivors, including her mother, are husband, David Moore, Buford; daughter, Casey Grosskurth and Erik, Buford; son, Michael Moore, Buford; granddaughters, Madeline Moore, Nicholson, Maximus Grosskurth and Caius Grosskurth, Buford; sisters, Debbie O’Dillion Lee, Watkinsville, and Pam Moore and her husband Ronnie, South Jackson.

Funeral Service: Friday, July 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Lamar Scarbrough officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
