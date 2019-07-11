HIAWASSEE - Charles Monroe Dawson, 81, Hiawassee, was promoted to Glory on June 2, 2019.
His memorial service was June 9 at Nacoochee Presbyterian Church, Sautee-Nacoochee, Ga.
Mr. Dawson was born in Oconee County, to Ralph Monroe Dawson and Louree Covington Dawson. Pre-deceasing him was his son, Charles M. Dawson, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Katherine Williamson and Johannah Heetderks; five grandchildren; and a sister Faye Richey, Milford, N.H.
A graduate of Oconee County Public Schools and the University of Ga., his career in journalism included reporting for the Savannah News, editor of The Commerce News, and director of communications and public relations at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Jefferson, Ga.
He was a deeply spiritual man with strong faith, a humble nature, a kind disposition, and great love, and he was greatly loved in return. His presence is deeply missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland was in charge of the arrangements.
Charles Monroe Dawson (6-2-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry