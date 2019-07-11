Charles Herman Maddox (7-10-2019)

COLBERT - Charles Herman Maddox, 84, Colbert, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Mr. Maddox was the son of the late Charles Arthur and Cornelia McElroy Maddox. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Louise Carithers Maddox; his sister, Dorothy Lee Maddox; and brother, Aubrey Maddox.
Funeral service: Saturday July 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Rick Standard and Tracey Deavers and Mike Power officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the church. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are: David Carter, Mike Power, Cody Andrews, Tommy Gaines, Marshall Pressley and Duke Briscoe. Honorary pallbearers are: Judy James and Jim Thompson.
Survivors are: daughter, Kathy Hardman; grandchildren, Tasha (Olen) Nicholson, and Brad (Sandi) Moon; great-grandchildren, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson, and Matti and Lainey Moon; sisters, Hazel (Butch) Hart, Gladys (Charles) Lyon;brother, Marvin (Margie) Maddox; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Maddox was a lifelong member of Moons Grove Baptist Church, serving as church treasurer for many decades. He worked for Mike Power at Power and Heath Produce and Power Brick for 41 years before retiring in 2010.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the 7th floor nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Marys Hospice House for the loving care of Mr. Maddox and the family.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
