As part of the I-85 widening project, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will resurface the Hwy. 211 interchange ramps at Exit 126 in Barrow County this week. Ramp access may be restricted July 11-13 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.
Motorists are advised to use alternate route via Hwy. 124 (Braselton Hwy.) at Exit 120 and Exit 129.
Ramp paving to restrict Hwy. 211 access July 11-13
