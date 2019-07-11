Ramp paving to restrict Hwy. 211 access July 11-13

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, July 11. 2019
As part of the I-85 widening project, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will resurface the Hwy. 211 interchange ramps at Exit 126 in Barrow County this week. Ramp access may be restricted July 11-13 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

Motorists are advised to use alternate route via Hwy. 124 (Braselton Hwy.) at Exit 120 and Exit 129.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.