Ernest Richard Anderson (7-12-2019)

NICHOLSON - Ernest Richard Anderson, 76, Nicholson, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Anderson was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Stella Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a dock builder for Local Union 1456.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his son, Craig R. Anderson, Milford, Pa.; daughter, Carole J. Anderson, Spring Hill, Fla.; five grandchildren; significant other and her daughter, Jamie Ogletree, Nicholson, and Cat Smallwood, Buford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
