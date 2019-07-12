Herbert Miller (7-11-2019)

COMER - Herbert Miller, 88,, Comer, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Miller was born in Royston, on August 29, 1930, son of the late Joe S. Miller and the late Katie B. Fowler Miller. He was a farmer and member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Miller was also a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, R.V. Miller, J.D. Miller, L.C. Miller, Rufus Miller, Melvin Miller and Bobby Miller; sisters, Jettie Mae Coile, Frances Parr, Betty Milner and Jessie Lee Culpepper.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred A. Fountain Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
