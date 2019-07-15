MAYSVILLE - Donald Howard Willis, 57, Maysville, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Willis was born in Commerce and worked at Jefferson Mills and Goldkist. Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Willis.
Mr. Willis is survived by his mother, Louise Potts Brown, Maysville.
Funeral service: Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Ricky Rider and Carolyn Pritchett officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Howard Willis (7-12-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry