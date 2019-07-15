HARTWELL - Ralph Eugene White, 71, Hartwell, entered into rest Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Mr. White was born in Commerce, a son of the late Ralph James White and the late Hilda Elizabeth Boswell White, was retired from Westinghouse/ABB after 35 years, loved to fish and hunt, was known as the “Bicycle Man” around Lake Hartwell and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Winder.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Cooper White, Hartwell; two daughters, Gina Huntsinger and her husband Darryl, Hartwell, Jenny Griffin and her husband Gerry, Jefferson; sister, Judy Eubanks and her husband Johnny, Commerce; brother, Dennis White and his wife Lynn, Danielsville; two grandchildren, Abbey and her husband Cole, and Eli (Caroline Mitchell); and two great-grandchildren McKinnley and Addison also survive.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A private memorial service will be held at Lake Hartwell at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia, 30346, or www.alz.org/georgia or to the Parkinsons Association of Georgia, 1841 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30329, or www.apdaparkinson.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ralph Eugene White (7-13-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry