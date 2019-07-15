Thomas Walter "Tom" Pokusa, Jr. (7-14-2019)

Monday, July 15. 2019
AUBURN - Thomas Walter "Tom" Pokusa, Jr., 68, Auburn, passed away July 14, 2019.

A native of New Kensington, Penn., he was a son of the late Thomas Walter Sr. and Helen Trgina Pokusa. He was preceded by a brother, Steven Pokusa and a brother-in-law, James Liput. Tom was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, serving honorably until he retired from service. He was employed at Cottrell Manufacturing Company, Gainesville, and had taught aircraft structure at numerous locations.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Surviving are wife, Nancy Pokusa, Auburn; children, Thomas E. (Trinity) Pokusa, Braselton, Kasey (William) Riley, Winder, and Joseph Pokusa, Auburn; grandchildren, Melanie Pokusa, Ryan Pokusa, Savannah Pokusa, Thomas H. Pokusa, Bradley Pokusa, Holly Pokusa, Brittany Riley and Chandler (Christian) Riley; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Riley; siblings, Deborah (Randy) Brock, Leechburg, Penn., Daniel (Dora) Pokusa, Las Cruces, N.M., Sharon Liput, Lower Burrell, Penn.; sister-in-law, Kelly Pokusa, West Deer Township, Penn.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
