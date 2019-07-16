Donna Carter Bone (7-16-2019)

COMMERCE - Donna Carter Bone, 86, Commerce, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Bone was born in Macon, to the late Perue and Margaret Davis Carter. Mrs. Bone was retired from the Jefferson City School System and was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bone was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Bone; daughter, Barbara Bone; son, Gary Bone; her beloved brothers, Carl Carter, Robert Carter, James “Jimmy” Carter and Lamar Carter.
Mrs. Bone is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Eddie Wortham, Athens; daughter-in-law, Gail Bone; grandsons, Shane Bone and Blake Wortham. “Aunt Donie” to the Carter children and “Aunt Dona” to the Tumlin and Whitley children - she loved you all. Mrs. Bone is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Linda Carter and Bet Carter.
Graveside service: Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with Willie Barnette officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Cancer Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
