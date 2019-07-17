Forrest Edwin Blevins (7-16-2019)

HOMER - Forrest Edwin Blevins, 83, Homer, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Blevins was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Margaret Hill Blevins. Mr. Blevins was retired from Milliken, he was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and a U.S. Marine veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blevins was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Craig Blevins and granddaughter, Ashley Blevins.
Mr. Blevins is survived by his daughter, Carol Beal (Randy), Homer; sons, Wayne Blevins (Connie) and Ronald Blevins (Stephanie), both of Homer; brothers, Teddy and Tommy Blevins, both of Danielsville; sisters, Patsy Stamps, Danielsville, and Marita Lawrence of Del.; seven grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan and Dugar Strickland officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
