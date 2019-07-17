Striding for a Better Banks to be held Saturday

Striding for a Better Banks will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 20, at the Banks County Recreation Department gym.
The event will feature Banks County Clean & Beautiful, the Banks County Public Library, Air Life Helicopter, Banks County Recreation Department and Community Resource Association. There will also be free hot dogs and give-aways.
For coverage of this event, see the July 24 issue of the Banks County News.
