Apalachee High School girls’ soccer players Sarah Currey, Olivia Melville and Bailey Hope Arnold are among a large class of rising seniors who have been playing the sport since they were little and doing it together since sixth grade.
While they didn’t necessarily stop loving the game, they agreed that a recent trip to the Dominican Republic helped rekindle their passion for it. The trio were part of a group of about 20 players, coaches, parents and community members who traveled abroad June 30 through July 6 to conduct a weeklong soccer camp for displaced Haitians and Dominicans in a poor neighborhood of Santo Domingo, the country’s capital.
“It was eye-opening to see how something we do so often brought so much joy to them,” Currey said. “I’ve been playing since I was 5 and I was maybe losing a little fire for it. But being around them really helped bring that fire back.”
The camp was conducted as part of the mission of Salaam Soccer, a group founded by Apalachee girls’ co-head coach Paul Thornton in 2017 to provide organized sports instruction and opportunities for children displaced by the Syrian Civil War.
Thornton’s brother moved to the Middle East and works with Syrian and Iraqi refugees, and when Thornton visited there in 2014, he said, he saw a need for playing space.
“There are refugees all over the place and they have no space because everything else is just gravel and pavement,” Thornton said. “So I got the idea to rent out a soccer field and let the kids play.”
Thornton and Denise Coulombe, a physical education teacher and coach at Haymon-Morris Middle School, put on the first instructional camp in 2017 and returned with another coach for another camp in 2018.
Because the logistics of a Middle East trip and the infrastructure there made it impossible to take a large group, Thornton decided to expand the group’s outreach this year through a ministry of River Hills Church in Winder, which he attends. The group was originally scheduled to work with a partner church in Haiti, but due to ongoing and often violent civil unrest there, the trip was moved to the Dominican Republic.
