Elihue Foskey has been involved with the Winder-Barrow High School track and field program for three decades, first as a shot put and discus thrower in the 1980s and for the last 16 years as the throwers’ coach for the Bulldoggs.
Next spring will be a unique one for Foskey as he’ll get the opportunity to coach his son, rising freshman Emorrie Foskey, in both events. But in the younger Foskey, he’ll also be getting an athlete who has already accomplished several feats.
Emorrie recently qualified in both the shot put and discus for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which will be held July 27 through Aug. 3 at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. At the AAU Region 8 qualifier at Eastside High School in Taylors, S.C. on June 27, Emorrie finished second in his group in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 1.5 inches (Just 14.5 inches off the pace) and fourth in the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 8 inches, using high school weights, to qualify for the national meet in both events. The more impressive part: He was competing against 15- and 16-year-olds as a 14-year-old.
“It’s the first time in a long time, that I know of, that someone from Barrow County has been to this level of competition,” Elihue said. “He’s gotten a chance to throw both in competition and he’s been doing very well.”
See more in the July 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
