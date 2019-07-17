Jefferson’s Elegreet to play at Georgia St. as preferred walk-on

Sammy Elegreet will play Division I football at the very first school to show him interest during the recruiting process.
The former Jefferson receiver will join Georgia State’s program as a preferred walk-on.
“It was always kind of a dream to me,” Elegreet said. “It was the first school that contacted me, so I feel like I’m at this level now. I talked to App. State, I talked to a few other FBS schools, but Georgia State was the one that stuck around actually. It’s kind of a dream that I’m actually here.”
Elegreet first drew Georgia State’s attention last year while participating in a camp hosted by the football program.
The Panther coaching staff was interested in Elegreet’s services but didn’t have enough scholarships available at wide receiver.
Nevertheless, communication remained open as assistant coach Josh Stepp stayed in touch with Elegreet throughout the entire recruiting process.
When scholarship opportunities with smaller schools didn’t work out, he accepted an offer to join Georgia State as a preferred walk-on (preferred walk-ons are guaranteed a roster spot, unlike traditional walk-ons). Elegreet said his rapport with Stepp was crucial in his decision to play at Georgia State.
“He really liked me, and we connected on a different level than all the other guys … he kept it real with me,” Elegreet said.
As for where he’ll fit in with the Panthers, Georgia State is deep at receiver entering the 2019 season. But reliable hands have always been Elegreet’s strong suit, having amassed 1,207 receiving yards in three varsity seasons at Jefferson. Elegreet caught 45 passes for 652 yards as a junior to lead the team. Jefferson switched to a more run-oriented triple option attack during Elegreet’s senior season, and he finished with 28 catches for a team-high 342 yards.
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart sees a promising future for the receiver.
“Sammy Elegreet was one of the very best football players — versatile, a playmaker, tough, great practice player, big game player — that I’ve ever been around,” Cathcart said in a recent interview. “I think Georgia State is really, really getting a gem.”
Elegreet’s transition to college life has already started as he’s on campus in downtown Atlanta and taking three summer classes.
“Oh, man, it’s different, but I think I have handled it pretty well,” he said. “It’s just a different atmosphere for sure, and the classes aren’t easy.”
Elegreet added that he’s “pretty familiar” with downtown Atlanta by now.
Despite his new surroundings, he’ll see some familiar faces at Georgia State. Jefferson long snapper Seth Glausier signed with the Panthers this past spring, while former Dragon Dontae Wilson is entering his third year with the program and is a stalwart along the defensive line for Georgia State. Elegreet said Wilson showed him around the city when he first arrived on campus.
“It’s really good to have a friend that already has the prestige that he does,” Elegreet said.
Elegreet plans to major in business and take advantage of the resources Georgia State and a major city like Atlanta has to offer.
“I want to be a business major,” he said. “Georgia State is the No. 1 business school. There’s so much opportunity in Atlanta. Delta built the business school. And Home Depot is here, CNN, all this stuff is out of Atlanta — a lot of opportunity.”
At the same time, he’s also excited for his opportunity to be part of a Division I-FBS roster and for the season that’s quickly approaching. The Panthers open Aug. 31 against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” he said. “Everybody here, they’re talking about football season already. It’s kind of fun.”
